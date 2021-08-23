North Carolina man accused of stabbing grandfather, 81

Dispatchers were told 81-year-old victim Wheeler Brown had been stabbed following an altercation.

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from May 20, 2021.

Police in North Carolina have filed charges against a man who they say stabbed his 81-year-old grandfather.

News outlets report Greenville police officers were dispatched to a residence on Friday in response to a report of a stabbing. Dispatchers were told 81-year-old victim Wheeler Brown had been stabbed following an altercation.

Emergency and negotiation teams responded after word that the suspect had barricaded himself inside the home. Police say 23-year-old Aaron Brown was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He's jailed on a $1 million bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney.