Man arrested in Florida for Garfield Avenue murder, Virginia Beach police say

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A North Carolina man was arrested out of state in connection to a deadly shooting in Virginia Beach last month.

Jamieson Francis, 22, was found in Florida on June 21 with help from U.S. Marshals and is awaiting extradition. He is facing charges of second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The shooting happened on the night of June 15 around 700 Garfield Avenue near Northgate Park. Medics took Lonnie Harvey Jr., 20, to a hospital with several gunshot wounds, but he later died.

