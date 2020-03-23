x
North Carolina man caught after escaping Elizabeth City courthouse

Elizabeth City police have apprehended Khyree Banks, who escaped from the County Courthouse in a green and white jumpsuit.
Credit: Elizabeth City Police Department

NAGS HEAD, N.C. — Update: At 10:49 a.m., police said they had Khyree Banks back in custody.

Elizabeth City Police are looking for Khyree Banks, who they said escaped from the Pasquotank County Courthouse Monday around 9:30 a.m.

Banks was last seen near the intersection of Harney Street and West Elizabeth Street, and police said he was wearing a green and white jumpsuit.

Police were not immediately available to confirm why Banks was being held.

Anyone with information is asked to call 252.331.1500.

