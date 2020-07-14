x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

crime

North Carolina man offers reward in death of 19 hunting dogs

The reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Homeless dog in the cage. Dog shelter. Animal sanctuary.

CAMDEN, N.C. — A North Carolina dog owner is offering a $10,000 reward for information after 19 of his hunting dogs were discovered dead. 

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the reward was announced on behalf of owner Jamie Sanders on the Albemarle Houndsmen Association Facebook page. 

Camden County Sheriff Kevin Jones said Sanders reported on June 29 that one of his dogs had died. 

Sanders told investigators the dog was healthy the day before. 

The Pilot said Sanders reported a total of 19 dogs dead over the following days. Jones said his office is treating the deaths as suspicious. 

The Houndsmen Association's president said the group added $500 to the reward.

RELATED: 55 grams of illegal drug fentanyl, $6,000 cash seized in Elizabeth City

RELATED: World War II-era boat house for sale in Elizabeth City, NC

RELATED: Coast Guard medevacs man with leg injury off of Oregon Inlet