North Carolina man sentenced in 'gun pipeline' scheme

RALEIGH, N.C. — Federal prosecutors say a North Carolina man accused of running a “gun pipeline” that furnished firearms to dozens of out-of-state buyers has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina said Tuesday that 37-year-old William John Shaw Jr. pleaded guilty to eight counts of making false statements while purchasing firearms.

Officials said agents began investigating after police recovered guns that had been used in crimes in Washington, D.C., and Maryland.