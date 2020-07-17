x
North Carolina police looking for mother after baby found alive in trash can

Police said a woman was walking her dog when she heard the sound of a baby crying. It was coming from inside a nearby trash can in a church parking lot.

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Police in the North Carolina city of Wilmington are investigating after a newborn baby was found alive in a trash can. 

WECT reports that police found the infant on Thursday afternoon. 

Police said a woman was walking her dog when she heard the sound of a baby crying. It was coming from inside a nearby trash can in a church parking lot. 

The baby was inside a black trash bag. 

The woman rescued the baby and found someone to call 911. 

Doctors at a local hospital say the baby is healthy. The mother has not been located. 

