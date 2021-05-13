North Carolina prison official pleads guilty to bribery charge

A case manager in Washington, NC, plead guilty to smuggling drugs into prison for more than $40,000 in total in bribes.

WASHINGTON, N.C. — A case manager at a North Carolina prison has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a scheme to funnel drugs and other contraband into Caledonia Correctional Institution.

The U.S. Department of Justice says in a news release that 62-year-old Ollie Rose III of Pleasant Hill admitted that he agreed to use his position from at least November 2018 through October 2020 to smuggle contraband — including oxycodone, marijuana and synthetic cannabinoids — into the prison for inmates.