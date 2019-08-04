RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Randolph County Sheriff's Office says a 16-year-old boy is accused of abusing animals and taking pictures and videos of the abuse.

Deputies charged Joshua Brian Davis with 5 counts of Felony Cruelty to Animals. He's accused of abusing both domestic and wild animals including cats, raccoons, and opossums.

Last week, deputies say a Randolph County School Resource Officer received information that Davis had pictures and videos showing him abusing animals.

Davis admitted to having the videos and pictures and consented to a search of his phone. He was arrested Friday.

The sheriff's office says the North Carolina Wildlife Resource Commission has been contacted and further charges related to the abuse of the wild animals may be forthcoming.

Davis was given a $10,000 secured bond on April 5 for three counts of felony cruelty. He was later charged with two more counts of felony cruelty and was given a $5,000 unsecured bond.