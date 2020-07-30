North Carolina woman sentenced for trying to sell heroin, meth in Virginia Beach

The Department of Justice said the woman, Delia Marie Salinez, was deemed to be part of a drug chain that started in Sinaloa, Mexico.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today, a 31-year-old Greensboro woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of methamphetamine to Virginia Beach.

The Department of Justice said the woman, Delia Marie Salinez, was deemed to be part of a drug chain that started in Sinaloa, Mexico.

A release from the department described Salinez as a recruiter and courrier.

"In March 2019, Salinez and two of her recruits packaged and drove roughly a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of pure methamphetamine to Virginia Beach, where they thought they were going to sell the drugs," wrote a Department of Justice spokesperson. "Instead, they were arrested during a SWAT takedown operation and the drugs were seized."

Cartel recruiter sentenced for large-scale heroin and meth trafficking conspiracy that originated in Sinaloa, Mexico. @DEAWashingtonDC @VBPD https://t.co/6gJjVho2ts — U.S. Attorney EDVA (@EDVAnews) July 30, 2020

The two women who were with Salinez, Maricella Williamson and Kenya Godinez-Camacho, were arrested and have been sentenced to about five years in jail, each.