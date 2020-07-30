North Carolina woman sentenced for trying to sell heroin, meth in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Today, a 31-year-old Greensboro woman was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of trafficking a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of methamphetamine to Virginia Beach.
The Department of Justice said the woman, Delia Marie Salinez, was deemed to be part of a drug chain that started in Sinaloa, Mexico.
A release from the department described Salinez as a recruiter and courrier.
"In March 2019, Salinez and two of her recruits packaged and drove roughly a kilogram of heroin and a kilogram of pure methamphetamine to Virginia Beach, where they thought they were going to sell the drugs," wrote a Department of Justice spokesperson. "Instead, they were arrested during a SWAT takedown operation and the drugs were seized."
The two women who were with Salinez, Maricella Williamson and Kenya Godinez-Camacho, were arrested and have been sentenced to about five years in jail, each.
The Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigated this case. According to the Department of Justice, that task force is meant "to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply."