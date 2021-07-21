Northam pardons man imprisoned for drive-by shooting

Bobbie Morman Jr. was 18 when he was arrested in the August 1993 shooting and was convicted in a jury trial. Other suspects said he wasn't involved.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has pardoned a man who served 22 years in prison for a role in a drive-by shooting in which testimony indicated he wasn't involved.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Bobbie Morman Jr. was 18 when he was arrested in the August 1993 shooting and was convicted in a jury trial.

Eyewitnesses identified him as one of the people in the car, although the men who were in the suspect vehicle testified that Morman was not among them.