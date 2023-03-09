Shooting shuts down part of Northampton Boulevard in Virginia Beach

As of 7 p.m., the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard is shut down in both directions, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Virginia Beach Thursday night, police said.

As of 7 p.m., the 5700 block of Northampton Boulevard is shut down in both directions, according to the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Authorities said officers were called to that location shortly before 6:30. The gunshot victim has been taken to the hospital, although the seriousness of his injuries wasn't made available.

Just after 8 p.m., police said the road had reopened.