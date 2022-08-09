Student found with weapon at Suffolk elementary school

According to the city, Suffolk police responded to Oakland Elementary after school administrators believed a student had a weapon on campus.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A student was found with a weapon at an elementary school in Suffolk Thursday.

School administrators searched the student and found the weapon, which was confiscated and turned over to police.

Officials didn't disclose what type of weapon the student had, but said the incident is still under investigation.