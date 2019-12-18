NORFOLK, Virginia — The Chesapeake obstetrician and gynecologist who's accused of performing needless surgeries on women without their consent will be arraigned on Wednesday.

Javaid Perwaiz is set to appear before a judge to enter a plea against the numerous charges he faces for health care fraud, aggravated identity theft, false statements related to health care matters and forfeiture.

He was first charged in November with health care fraud and making false statements, but he was indicted last week on aggravated identity theft charges after investigators found he used the social security number and Medicaid ID number of two of his patients.

He operated two clinics out of Chesapeake. Investigators believe he's been committing health care fraud for nearly 10 years. The FBI reported that 173 patients reached out to their agency ever since Perwaiz was charged.

Court documents show plaintiffs in multiple lawsuits allege that Perwaiz performed up to 30 surgeries in one day and that some ended in irreparable injuries.

You can read the full indictment below:

RELATED: Chesapeake OBGYN accused of performing surgeries without consent faces new charges

RELATED: FBI, US Attorney's Office create webpage for Chesapeake OBGYN's victims

RELATED: Chesapeake doctor accused of performing hysterectomies without consent appears in court