Virginia Beach social studies teacher pleads guilty to child sex abuse charge

Virginia Beach police say the abuse happened in the summer of 2016 and did not happen at school.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A social studies teacher at Ocean Lakes High School has pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge against a child.

Court records show Robert Weisenbeck admitted to sexually abusing a child in his custody or supervision in the summer of 2016. Authorities say the abuse did not happen at school.

Virginia Beach police say someone filed the report last November and after an investigation, Weisenbeck was arrested in New Jersey in December.

Virginia Beach City Public School said Weisenbeck was suspended without pay, pending the outcome of his criminal case. He hasn't taught since before winter break. 13News Now has reached out to VBCPS and is waiting to hear back on Weisenbeck's current employment status.