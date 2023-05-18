Man charged with Ocean View homicide

Dayqwan Stevenson is charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after Norfolk police say he shot and killed a woman more than a month ago.

Officers found 32-year-old Terri Denmark shot to death on East Ocean View Avenue early in the morning on April 16.

On Thursday, 29-year-old Dayqwan Stevenson was arrested by the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad and Norfolk Police Special Operations Team and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police did not release any information about a possible motive.

Stevenson is currently held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.