Man charged with Ocean View homicide

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is facing charges after Norfolk police say he shot and killed a woman more than a month ago.
Officers found 32-year-old Terri Denmark shot to death on East Ocean View Avenue early in the morning on April 16.
On Thursday, 29-year-old Dayqwan Stevenson was arrested by the Norfolk Police Fugitive Squad and Norfolk Police Special Operations Team and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police did not release any information about a possible motive.
Stevenson is currently held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using P3 Tips.