Virginia Beach man guilty of deadly shooting that began as fistfight between two women

Carson Carnell Davis Jr. was convicted of Second Degree Murder and other charges related to the incident that started as a fistfight.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man was found guilty in a deadly 2019 shooting that began as a fistfight between two women.

Carson Carnell Davis Jr., 28, was convicted of Second Degree Murder, Aggravated Malicious Wounding, and two counts of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony.

The shooting happened late on the night of May 2, 2019, at the intersection of 11th Street and Pacific Avenue. Virginia Beach police arrived to find a man and a woman with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, 33-year-old Terrence Jerell Houston of Newport News, died at the scene. The woman survived but has permanent, life-altering injuries.

Prosecutors said prior to the shooting, two groups of people met up at the Rodeway Inn to exchange clothes. One group included Davis, Zaymi Lewis, and another woman while the second group included Houston and the other victim.

A verbal argument broke out between two of the women, which ultimately led to a fistfight between Lewis and one of the women in the other group.

Houston and another man in his group got out of their vehicle to break up the fight, when Davis exited his car with a gun in hand. Prosecutors said Davis shot Houston in the stomach and that when one of the women in Houston's group approached Davis to ask why he shot Houston, Davis shot her once in the neck.

Davis screamed for Lewis and the other woman in their group to get back to their vehicle, stating, “Just run them over.”

All three were taken into custody for the shooting a short time later. Police said the second woman in Davis' group did not know prior to the shooting that he had a gun with him. She was not charged.

Lewis pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of Accessory after the Fact and Concealed Weapon, and was sentenced to 365 days on each charge, with 300 days on each charge suspended, leaving a total of 130 days to serve.