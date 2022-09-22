Interim Police Chief Garrett Shelton couldn't share any details about the person of interest but confirmed it wasn't an ODU student, staff or faculty member.

NORFOLK, Va. — Several weeks after someone stole items from Virginia Tech's locker room at S.B. Ballard Stadium, the ODU Police Department said Thursday a person of interest was identified.

ODU Interim Police Chief Garrett Shelton couldn't share any details about the person of interest, but he confirmed it wasn't a student, staff or faculty member at the university.

Shelton added the person who committed the theft had unauthorized access to the locker room and police have put in measures to make sure nothing like that happens again.

The theft happened during the matchup between Virginia Tech and ODU on Friday, Sept. 2, where the Monarchs secured an upset 20-17 win.

A spokesperson for Virginia Tech confirmed several items were missing from the locker room following the game. A spokesperson for ODU apologized on behalf of the university, vowing to help resolve the theft.

ODU Head Coach Ricky Rahne spoke about the theft during a press conference days after the game, calling it an unfortunate event.

"I wish that it had not happened because I think it detracted from some very special things that happened in this community," Rahne said. "It took away from all the great things this community did on that night."