ODU police investigate shots fired report at recreation center, no threat to campus

NORFOLK, Va. — The Old Dominion University (ODU) Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired at the student recreation center Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the university said no injuries were reported and investigators have determined there's no active threat to the campus community.

The recreation center is closed for the evening. Students, faculty and staff are asked to stay out of the area while police investigate.