Off duty police officer faces charges after shooting man in Williamsburg, police say

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A James City County police officer who was off duty faces several charges after shooting another off-duty officer in Williamsburg on Wednesday, police said.
The City of Williamsburg's Police Department received a call about the shooting, which happened at 12:47 a.m. on the 700 block of Scotland Street, which is close to Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square.
When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody and found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was seriously hurt.
He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, and doctors say he is expected to recover.
As a result of the shooting, Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was arrested and faces the following charges:
- Malicious wounding
- Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
Rusk was confirmed to be employed by the James City County Police Department.
James City County officials confirmed that the victim was also an off-duty officer.
Rusk has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, and this is an ongoing investigation.