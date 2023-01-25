Off duty police officer faces charges after shooting man in Williamsburg, police say

Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, works for the James City County Police Department. The victim in the shooting was seriously hurt.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A James City County police officer who was off duty faces several charges after shooting another off-duty officer in Williamsburg on Wednesday, police said.

The City of Williamsburg's Police Department received a call about the shooting, which happened at 12:47 a.m. on the 700 block of Scotland Street, which is close to Colonial Williamsburg's Merchants Square.

When officers arrived, they took the suspect into custody and found a 38-year-old man who had been shot and was seriously hurt.

He was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center, and doctors say he is expected to recover.

As a result of the shooting, Michael Trenton Rusk, 24, was arrested and faces the following charges:

Malicious wounding

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Discharging a firearm within city limits

Rusk was confirmed to be employed by the James City County Police Department.

James City County officials confirmed that the victim was also an off-duty officer.