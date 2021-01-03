Police probing officer-involved shooting in Culpeper County

State police said that Donald Francis Hairston shot a gun and pointed it at deputies before he was fatally shot.

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating the shooting death of a Black man by a Culpeper County sheriff’s deputy.

The Culpepper Star-Exponent reports that Donald Francis Hairston was shot after police were called for a welfare check to his home in a rural neighborhood.

State police said that Hairston shot a gun and pointed it at deputies before he was fatally shot.

State police told the newspaper on Friday that they had no new information to release.

A local pastor said Hairston was a U.S. Army veteran.