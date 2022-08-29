'Right place at the right time' | Officer spots man trying to steal catalytic converter

A Norfolk police officer caught a man trying to steal a catalytic converter after he heard the sound of a power tool cutting metal while patrolling Granby Street.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Norfolk police officer caught a man trying to steal a catalytic converter Sunday morning.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 8900 block of Granby Street.

According to NPD, while an officer was patrolling, he heard the sound of a power tool cutting metal. Upon further investigation, he saw a catalytic converter laying underneath a car and a man who appeared to be working on the vehicle.

The officer reportedly determined the vehicle did not belong to the man and placed 51-year-old Billy F. Jarrell under arrest.

Jarrell was charged with the following:

Catalytic converter theft

Vandalism

Possession of burglarious tools

Conspiracy