Virginia Beach double murder-suicide: Officers responded to 'verbal dispute' 30 minutes prior

A spokesperson with Virginia Beach Police said someone from inside the home called police about a verbal argument. Just 30 minutes later, tragedy struck.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a double murder-suicide in Virginia Beach, 13News Now has learned officers responded to the home for a "verbal dispute" just 30 minutes before the gunfire.

The shooting happened more than a week ago, on Sept. 10, inside a home on Gateway Place.

Police said a man shot his sister and her fiancé before turning the gun on himself.

Police confirmed the identities of those involved to be 39-year-old Stephen Ericson, brother of the victim, 42-year-old Rebecca Ericson and her fiance, 38-year-old Jon Lafave.

Virginia Beach Police spokesman, Officer Jude Brenya, said someone from inside the home called police about a "verbal dispute."

He said officers got to the home on Sept. 9 at around 11:30 p.m. He said officers advised those inside the home to cool off and separate for the night.

Just 30 minutes later at around midnight, shots rang out.

Brenya said officers’ hands are tied in situations like this, as they can’t force anyone to leave their own home.

But, he said he wishes it could’ve been prevented.

“You never know what’s going on behind closed doors,” said Meredith Williams, the Regional Crisis Services Supervisor at Samaritan House.

Williams said she’s never personally worked with domestic violence among siblings; however, she said it may be more difficult for those victims to come forward.

“I have sisters and a brother myself. So, for me personally, it’s almost deeper routed... We’re family. This isn’t just some guy I’m dating,” Williams said.

Williams said it’s important to pay attention to the signs of domestic violence. She explained some signs are:

Changes in behavior, eating and sleeping

Increased anxiety

Becoming less social

For those who may be dealing with abuse, Williams said there’s always a way out.

"If you're afraid to call police, call a hotline," Williams said. “Don’t have shame, don’t have regret, and don’t take blame... People are worth being alive and nobody deserves to be mistreated."