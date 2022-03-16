16.5 pounds: Officers seize cocaine from ship at Port of Norfolk

Once tested, it was confirmed that the packages contained cocaine that had an estimated street value of $225,000.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it recently seized a large amount of cocaine on a ship that had arrived at the Port of Norfolk.

A statement from the agency said that on March 10, they received a tip that there were possible narcotics on the ship.

When they inspected, they found seven brick-shaped packages that weighed 16.5 pounds. Once tested, it was confirmed they contained cocaine that had an estimated street value of $225,000.

The operation was part of a partnership with CBP's Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement team and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations' Border Enforcement Security Task Force.

“This operation was an outstanding example of how CBP and our federal law enforcement partners remain ever vigilant,” said Mark J Laria, the Norfolk area port director.

In 2021, CBP officers said they arrested an average of 25 wanted criminals a day at ports across the nation. Officials did not say if anyone was arrested following the seizure on board the ship, but an investigation is being conducted by HSI Norfolk.