VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A police pursuit that started early Thursday morning in Virginia Beach and then into Norfolk ended with police still looking for the suspects.

It began around 2:17 a.m. in the 1600 block of Douglas Court in Virginia Beach.

Officers were there on a call for a firearms violation after a house was shot at and the suspect left the scene, officials said.

While investigating, officers received a call from dispatch about someone breaking into vehicles near Thamesford Drive and Eddystone Drive.

That's when an officer saw a vehicle near the original scene on Douglas Court driving away.

The vehicle didn't stop after the officer attempted to pull it over. A police pursuit began and ended in a neighborhood near Ballentine Boulevard in Norfolk after the officer lost track of the vehicle.

Norfolk officers went to the address where the vehicle is registered but didn't locate the suspects.

Officials said the case remains active and is under investigation by Virginia Beach's Property Crime Unit.

Dispatch said police are on the lookout for a 4-door, silver Chevy in connection with the police pursuit.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by texting "VBTIP" and the information to CRIMES (274637).