Official: Virginia Inmate dies of self-inflicted injury

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Authorities say an inmate who was found unresponsive at a Virginia jail has died of an apparent self-inflicted injury.

Riverside Regional Jail spokesperson Lt. Charlene Jones said in a news release that 51-year-old Sean Burke died Monday.

Burke was being held at the jail on a felony drug charge following his Oct. 9 arrest.

Jones says jail staff conducted CPR on Burke when they found him unresponsive in his cell during the evening. Paramedics had also assisted.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Burke was scheduled to appear in court earlier that day. Jones says it appeared he committed suicide.