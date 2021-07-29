Arrest made in deadly shooting on Old Ocean View Road in Norfolk

32-year-old Antonio L. Williams is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a man is in custody, facing charges for a shooting earlier this month that left a man dead.

32-year-old Antonio L. Williams is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.

Norfolk Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road shortly before midnight on July 9 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Calvin R. Byas suffering from a gunshot wound.

Byas was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives have no released a possible motive for what led to the shooting.

Williams is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.