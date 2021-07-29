Arrest made in deadly shooting on Old Ocean View Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk say a man is in custody, facing charges for a shooting earlier this month that left a man dead.
32-year-old Antonio L. Williams is charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm.
Norfolk Police say they were called to the 7900 block of Old Ocean View Road shortly before midnight on July 9 for a report of a shooting. Officers arrived to find 40-year-old Calvin R. Byas suffering from a gunshot wound.
Byas was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives have no released a possible motive for what led to the shooting.
Williams is currently being held without bond at the Norfolk City Jail.
The shooting remains under investigation. If you know anything that can help police, please call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also click here to submit an anonymous online tip.