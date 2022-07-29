Two juveniles named as suspects in deadly Virginia Beach shooting, one arrested

Both suspects in this case are under the age of 18, so their names haven't been released.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 14, 2022.

After two underage suspects were identified by police, one was arrested and another may face charges in connection to a shooting that left a man dead in Virginia Beach.

It happened on June 9 just before 3 p.m.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of King Charles Court for a report of a gunshot wound. That's near Laskin Road.

Police said that's where 18-year-old Da'Myrian Jacob Durel, of Virginia Beach, was found with a gunshot wound.

Medics with EMS attempted lifesaving efforts; however, Durel died at the scene.

Both suspects in this case are under the age of 18, so their names haven't been released.