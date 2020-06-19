One child, two adults hospitalized after shooting in Norfolk

Police say all the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police are working to learn more about a Friday afternoon shooting that sent three people to the hospital, including a child.

Norfolk officers were sent to the 800 block of Fremont Street at 4:45 p.m.

When they got there, they say two adults and a child had to be taken to a nearby hospital. All of them suffered non-life-threatening injuries.