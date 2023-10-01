1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

The victim has been identified as Terrance Palmer Jr., 34, of Florida.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023.

The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday.

According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.

He's been identified as Terrance Palmer Jr., 34, of Florida.

Right now, suspect information isn't available.