1 dead after shooting in Portsmouth, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 10, 2023.
The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead on Friday.
According to police, the shooting happened at 11:52 p.m. on the 3500 block of Towne Point Road.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed.
He's been identified as Terrance Palmer Jr., 34, of Florida.
Right now, suspect information isn't available.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help police, contact the PPD Investigations Bureau at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.