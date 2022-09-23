1 dead, man faces second-degree murder charges after James City County shooting

On Sept. 22, Lee Rondell Richardson, 40, was arrested in connection to this shooting. He's being held without bond.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — A man has been arrested and faces second-degree murder charges in James City County, according to police.

On Sept. 13 shortly before 2 p.m., the James City County Police and Fire Departments got a call about a person who may have been shot on the 2600 block of Chickahominy Road. That's in Toano.

When police got there, they found a gunshot victim, who died at the scene.

He was identified as Alfred Lamont Johnson, 38.

On Thursday, Lee Rondell Richardson, 40 was arrested in connection to this shooting. He now faces second-degree murder charges.

Richardson was taken into custody at Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail, where he's being held without bond.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information that can help the police, contact Investigator Josh Ernst at 757-259-5148 or Investigator Logan English at 757-592-6518.