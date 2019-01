CYPRESS, Texas — One woman is dead and one person was injured Thursday night after a shooting in the parking lot of a Cypress church.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church at 11507 Huffmeister Road.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies said one woman died, and the other victim is in critical condition.

Deputies are searching for the suspect.

