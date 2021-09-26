Shooting in Hampton leaves one dead; police investigating cause

Law enforcement received the call at 12:48 p.m. on September 26 and responded to the first block of Triple Crown Court.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating the cause of a shooting that left one person dead on September 26.

Law enforcement received the call at 12:48 p.m. and responded to the first block of Triple Crown Court.

When they arrived, they found an adult male who had died from his injuries.

According to Hampton police, the victim had been in a confrontation with another person at the apartment complex, which resulted in the fatal shooting.

At this time, police aren't looking for suspects and they have identified those who were involved.