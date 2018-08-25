One male is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Warren Jones, district school board member for Raines' district, told First Coast News he was at the game before the shooting. He says "It's a tragedy, a reflection of the neighborhood. The school is a microcosm of what is happening there."

READ MORE | 'It is unacceptable,' Duval Superintendent on fatal Raines High School shooting

According to reports he received from school officials, the fatality involved a former student of one of the schools. Those injured were two students from Lee High School -- one shot in the arm and one in the leg.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office spoke to the media and said multiple fights took place prior to the shooting. But it is unclear whether those fights are connected to the fatal shooting.

Police said there were nearly 50 officers in attendance and nearly 4,000 people attending the game.

A teen male with a gunshot wound to the upper body and a teenage female with a gunshot wound to the lower body were both taken to the hospital and were in stable condition at last check. The victim who died was described as a young adult male.

Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

There is not a concrete description of the shooter but it is believed by police that there is only one shooter.

“I would hope that everybody would understand that when a tragedy like this happens that individual is someone’s son, someone’s significant others. You think about the people in your life and your family and what you would want as far as justice for your loved one. I would hope that would compel folks to come forward and help us find justice for this family," said the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director of Investigation.

Police are still speaking to witnesses and say that witness accounts are "crucial" to the investigation at this time. If you have any information regarding the shooting, you can call JSO at 904-630-0500 or you can remain anonymous and call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Twitter user @dreamkingfilmz was covering the game as a member of the media when the shooting happened.

In a video tweet he said, “Hey man, right now, very emotional game, somebody just was shot in front of … Raines. Like I said 16 – 15 emotion in the game but moments after the game a shooting happened, dead body laying right out front of the field house, mass hysteria going on out here man it’s real wild, it’s real crazy. I was interviewing a couple of players, coaches, next thing I know everyone was running, scattering, guy laying on the ground dead man, shot. I don’t know what happened.”

Police are asking witnesses or anyone who knows anything about the shooting to please come forward:

With the amount of people there, we should have many witnesses.



If you heard chatter, observed anything, please contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@Jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a possible reward, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. https://t.co/9NQNmWW7d1 — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) August 25, 2018

In a video from Twitter, a man at the scene asks "Someone got shot in the face?" And a woman tending to a crying woman replies to the man, "up there."

Shots fired in the parking lot of Raines vs Lee after the game. People running! “Someone got shot in the face” @WJXTBJackson @BrentASJax @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/lBt7MNfu7n — Andre' R. Ellis (@andreellis55) August 25, 2018

Earlier in the game, a video was posted to social media showing football players lying down on the field after a what was labeled a "disturbance." The triple shooting did not occur until hours later.

Police still pulling into Raines. Police tape around the school. Terrible scene after a great game between Raines and Lee pic.twitter.com/E4rTWE5J8M — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) August 25, 2018

This is a developing story, stay with First Coast News on air and online for updates.

© 2018 WTLV