Crime

One dead, two injured after triple shooting on Hiawatha Dr. in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach police say the shooting happened at about 10:08 p.m. Saturday night in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Dr.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police say a man is dead and two other victims were injured during a triple shooting Saturday night. 

Police say they got the call at around 10:08 p.m. about a shooting in the 1600 block of Hiawatha Dr. 

When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound and two other victims suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Emergency Medical Services transported two of the victims to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police have not released any further information about the victims and the investigation at the scene is ongoing. 