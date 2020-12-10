x
Woman dead, two injured during hit-and-run accident in Portsmouth

Portsmouth police said the accident happened in the 2200 block of Jefferson St. An adult woman died.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said a woman died and two other pedestrians, including a child, were injured in a hit and run vehicle accident Friday night.

Police said it happened in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street, just after 8 p.m.

The three pedestrians injured included two adults and one juvenile.

They were all transported to the hospital. One of pedestrians, an adult woman, died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the department said the investigation is ongoing.

If you know anything about the accident, and could aid investigators, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.

