Woman dead, two injured during hit-and-run accident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said a woman died and two other pedestrians, including a child, were injured in a hit and run vehicle accident Friday night.
Police said it happened in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street, just after 8 p.m.
The three pedestrians injured included two adults and one juvenile.
They were all transported to the hospital. One of pedestrians, an adult woman, died from her injuries.
A spokesperson for the department said the investigation is ongoing.
If you know anything about the accident, and could aid investigators, call the area crime line at 1.888.Lock.U.Up.