Woman dead, two injured during hit-and-run accident in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said a woman died and two other pedestrians, including a child, were injured in a hit and run vehicle accident Friday night.

Police said it happened in the 2200 block of Jefferson Street, just after 8 p.m.

The three pedestrians injured included two adults and one juvenile.

They were all transported to the hospital. One of pedestrians, an adult woman, died from her injuries.

A spokesperson for the department said the investigation is ongoing.