PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Police are working to learn what led up to a late-night shooting in Portsmouth that landed three people in the hospital with serious injuries.

According to dispatchers, the shooting took place in the 1500 block of Jefferson Street. Officers were dispatched to that location shortly after 10 p.m. where they learned three people were shot there.

We're told one of those victims is a juvenile and the other two are adult males. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

No other details have been released at this time, including suspect information or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

