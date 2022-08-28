One dead after shooting in Suffolk

A call for a shooting in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway came in just after 4:30 a.m.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in a house Sunday just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, the department said.

Once there, officers found a woman who had been shot. She died on the scene, the department said.

Detectives were on the scene around 7:30 Sunday morning.

No suspect information was released, but the investigation into the situation was ongoing Sunday.