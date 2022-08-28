One dead after shooting in Suffolk

NORFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department responded to a call of shots fired in a house Sunday just before 5 a.m. in the 1000 block of Nansemond Parkway, the department said.
Once there, officers found a woman who had been shot. She died on the scene, the department said.
Detectives were on the scene around 7:30 Sunday morning.
No suspect information was released, but the investigation into the situation was ongoing Sunday.
Police are asking anyone with information on the situation to submit at tip at www.p3tips.com.