RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond say one person was killed and three others were wounded after a shooting on Christmas Day.

News outlets report officers responding to a call early Wednesday found four adult victims.

The Richmond Ambulance Authority declared one person dead on the scene, transported another person to the hospital with a life-threatening injury and the third and fourth victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

