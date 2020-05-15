One man arrested, one at large following murder in Newport News

Two men face a laundry list of charges connected to a 23-year-old man's murder that took place in April in Newport News.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested one suspect and are still working to track down another for the murder of a 23-year-old man last month in Newport News.

Shkize Fazion Cappe, 21, was arrested Wednesday night and faces a slew of charges, including first-degree murder, unlawful damage, shooting within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a firearm by a violent, convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm.

Cappe also faces two counts of conspiracy to commit a felony and three counts of maliciously shooting into an occupied dwelling.

These charges stem from a deadly shooting that took place on April 17 in the 600 block of 25th Street.

That's where officers found 23-year-old Stephen D. White dead from at least one gunshot wound. Shortly after they found White, police were sent to the 2000 block of Oak Avenue where they found two men suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are still looking for 19-year-old Alston Kasine Powers who is wanted on some of the same charges Cappe faces, including first-degree murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and reckless handling of a firearm.

Alston Kasine Powers is a 19-year old black male, 5’10” tall and 165 lbs.