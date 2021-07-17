Police: Man dies following altercation on 17th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a physical altercation that left a man dead Friday night.
Authorities said they responded to a call about an assault, July 16 around 11:12 p.m. The incident happened in the 700 block of 17th Street.
When police got to the scene, they found a man outside suffering from serious injuries. He died there.
According to officers, two men got into an altercation that turned physical. That's when one of the men got hurt -- the other man was arrested.
Cheif Drew thanked the officers for their quick response and the neighbors' help. He said it led to the man's arrest.
Police have not released any further information at this time. The incident remains under an ongoing investigation.