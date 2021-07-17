Police: Man dies following altercation on 17th Street in Newport News

Newport News Police said two men got into a physical altercation Friday around 11:12 p.m. in the 700 block of 17th Street.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police are investigating a physical altercation that left a man dead Friday night.

Authorities said they responded to a call about an assault, July 16 around 11:12 p.m. The incident happened in the 700 block of 17th Street.

When police got to the scene, they found a man outside suffering from serious injuries. He died there.

According to officers, two men got into an altercation that turned physical. That's when one of the men got hurt -- the other man was arrested.

Cheif Drew thanked the officers for their quick response and the neighbors' help. He said it led to the man's arrest.