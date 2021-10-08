One man injured in Portsmouth drive-by shooting on Swanson Parkway

Portsmouth police shared video footage of a person seen shooting from an SUV on Swanson Parkway, Wednesday around 6:11 p.m. A man has non-life-threatening injuries.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Aug. 10, 2021.

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.

Portsmouth Police Department said in a tweet that they were called around 6:11 p.m. about a person who was shot on Swanson Parkway.

Officers tweeted a video of shots being fired at two men who were walking along the sidewalk, from an unknown SUV that sped off.

According to police, only one of the men was hit by gunfire and has non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.

Do you recognize the SUV in this video? Around 6:11 p.m. yesterday officers responded to Swanson Parkway for a gunshot wound incident. If you have any information please call our detectives at 757-393-8536 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, or use the P3 Tips ap. pic.twitter.com/63ubc7dRDI — PortsmouthPD (@PortsmouthPD) September 9, 2021

Police have not provided any other details at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.