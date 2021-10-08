One man injured in Portsmouth drive-by shooting on Swanson Parkway

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The video above is on file from Aug. 10, 2021.
Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening.
Portsmouth Police Department said in a tweet that they were called around 6:11 p.m. about a person who was shot on Swanson Parkway.
Officers tweeted a video of shots being fired at two men who were walking along the sidewalk, from an unknown SUV that sped off.
According to police, only one of the men was hit by gunfire and has non-life-threatening injuries. He is expected to be OK.
Police have not provided any other details at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.
Anyone who knows anything about the shooting or recognizes the SUV in the video is urged to call Portsmouth detectives at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.