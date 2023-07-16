One man killed, another seriously injured in shooting incident at Hampton convenience store

Police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is dead and another seriously wounded in a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store on W. Mercury Blvd., at the intersection with Orcutt Ave. that happened early Sunday morning.

According to a spokesperson for the Hampton Police Division, their officers were sent to the location of the 7-Eleven just before 2:30 a.m. in response to a report of a shooting. When they got there, they came upon a large group of people acting "disorderly."

Among them, police found a man in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. While still there, police received additional calls informing them that another man had walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound. His injury was described as "life-threatening."

The spokesperson said their preliminary investigation determined that both victims and the suspect were a part of the large crowd gathered in the parking lot of the 7–Eleven. The suspect approached and discharged a firearm toward the victims, striking each before fleeing on foot.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation by Hampton Police. They said they don't believe this shooting was a random incident.

The spokesperson said they didn't currently have any information about a possible suspect they can share. The identification of the man who was killed is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.