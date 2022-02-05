One man, one teenager injured in Franklin shooting

During the shooting, several cars and an apartment were also damaged by gunfire.

The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured Friday night.

A news release said that officers got the call at 11:57 p.m. to go to the 100 block of Forest Pine Road.

When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in his torso. He was taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital, and then he was taken by air to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital due to his condition.

At this time, he's stable. He's been identified as Dahmir Bradshaw, 19.

Around the same time that Bradshaw was taken to the hospital, police were told another victim had been taken to Southampton Memorial Hospital.

He's a teenager, and he's expected to be okay.

During the shooting, several cars and an apartment were damaged by gunfire.