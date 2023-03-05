One man shot, another injured after crashing vehicle, according to Chesapeake Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a shooting incident that took place early Sunday morning on Canal Drive.



According to a department spokesperson, their officers responded at around 1:40 a.m. to a report of gunshots in the area Canal Dr. and George Washington Highway in the Deep Creek section of the city. When officers arrived there, they discovered that a business near that intersection had been damaged by gun shots. No one was found to have been injured at that location.



At about the same time, their emergency dispatch also received a call reporting that a vehicle had crashed on Canal Drive near Cox Avenue. At that scene, officers found one man who had what they described as "a possible gunshot wound which is life-threatening." The other man in the vehicle had injuries he received as a result of the crash. He's expected to recover.



No information was provided regarding how or where the shooting took place, a possible motive, or any type of suspect description.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, Submit a tip on line at P3TIPS.COM, or on their smart phone on the P3TIPS APP.