One of two men involved in shooting that killed retired NPD sergeant pleads guilty

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired on March 3, 2022.

Andra Brown, one of two men charged with shooting and killing a retired Norfolk Police Department Sergeant earlier this year, pleaded guilty in Norfolk Circuit Court on Monday.

William Moore, 83, was found shot to death at his home at the end of Phillip Avenue in the Ocean View area of Norfolk on February 28.

The shooting also sent a 63-year-old woman to the hospital.

Norfolk Police say they arrested Xavier Hudspeth and Andra Brown, both 19 years old at the time, in connection with this shooting.

They were each charged with:

One count of second-degree murder

One count of malicious shooting

Two counts of using a firearm in a felony offense

According to online court records, both men were denied bond in hearings earlier this year.

Brown will appear for pre-sentencing on February 24, 2023.