After Saturday shooting at Oceanfront, person detained for questioning

Police were called to the scene on 18th Street around 2 a.m. The shooting victim was expected to recover.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach Police responded to a shooting near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the department, the victim was expected to recover from his or her injuries.

Police said they had detained one person to ask some questions about the crime. There's no information yet on whether or not that person is considered a suspect.