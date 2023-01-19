x
Crime

Hampton police investigate shooting that left 1 dead

The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton.
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said.

The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.

A division spokesperson told 13News Now that police found a man shot several times inside a home and that the shooting appears to be domestic-related.

Details are limited, but 13News Now is working to learn more.

Anyone with information about what happened can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. People can also leave anonymous tips online using P3 Tips.

Follow this story for updates.

