Crime

Man suffers severe injuries in Hampton shooting

The victim was shot on Homestead Avenue and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Credit: Evan Watson (13News Now)
police lights

HAMPTON, Va. — Police are working to learn what led up to a shooting in Hampton Wednesday afternoon that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

Dispatchers were notified about a shooting shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Homestead Avenue. That's in a residential area not far from the downtown area.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries taken to a local hospital. There aren't many details at this point about the incident, but we're working to learn more. 

Police haven't released any more information, including suspect information.

