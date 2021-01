Police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Avenue.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police said they were on the scene of a shooting in which one person was hurt Monday afternoon.

The police department tweeted about the incident which happened near the intersection of Wesleyan Drive and University Avenue which is where Virginia Wesleyan University is located.

The tweet didn't include any information about the person or people potentially responsible for the shooting. Officers also did not say what the extent of injuries was.