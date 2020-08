The man's injury is not considered life-threatening. The shooting happened in the 600 block of East Washington Street.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A shooting sent a man to the hospital on Sunday morning.

A Suffolk city spokesperson said the shooting happened in the 600 block of East Washington Street. It was called in around 4:22 a.m.

A man was found suffering from injuries not considered life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are still investigating the incident.